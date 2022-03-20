Bodies of US marines recovered after crash in Norway

Norway's defense ministry says that the NATO exercise will continue

The bodies of four US marines who were killed when their plane crashed during NATO exercises in Norway have been found, Norway's defense ministry said Sunday.

A Norwegian Sea King rescue helicopter discovered the bodies at the accident site south of Bodo in northern Norway where their MV-22B Osprey aircraft belonging to the US Marine Corps was reported missing on Friday evening.

The ministry said that the bodies would be brought to Bodo prior to transportation to the United States.

It added the plane went down just south of Bode during a training mission as part of Cold Response military exercises involving 30,000 troops from NATO and partner countries.

Police lead investigator Kristian Vikran Karlsen said the search and rescue operation was delicate owing to the bad weather - "but they brought out the bodies, which was the main priority."

NRK television reported the plane's black box was recovered.

About 200 planes and some 50 ships are taking part in the exercises, which are scheduled to continue until April 1.

The ministry said the deceased were marines assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force and that, aside from the crew, nobody else was aboard.

Norwegian defense chief Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen offered his condolences to the families of the victims while the ministry said the exercise would continue despite the poor weather.

Cold Response 2022 aims to test how Norway would manage allied reinforcements on its soil in the event that NATO's mutual defense clauses are triggered.