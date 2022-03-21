US President Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine

Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda

United States President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Sunday.

Biden will travel to Warsaw, holding a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda, according to the White House.

Since the start of the invasion, over 2 million refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine.

The Poland trip will come a day after Biden meets with NATO Allies, G7 Leaders, and European Union leaders in Brussels to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine.

The White House also said Biden would host a call Monday with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom to discuss their coordinated responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As of Thursday, roughly 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine since February 24, according to United Nations data. The UN said some of the 2 million people who entered Poland have moved on to other EU countries, but the "majority are believed to still be in Poland," according to Reuters.

Biden will attend an emergency NATO Summit on Thursday and a G7 meeting, both on Ukraine. He will also join a scheduled European Council Summit to discuss Ukraine "including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict," the White House said.