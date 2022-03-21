US: Fed prepared to raise interest rates ‘aggressively’

'There is an obvious need to move expeditiously... to restore price stability,' says Powell of the Fed

The US central bank must be swift in bringing “much too high” inflation to heel, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday, adding that the bank could “aggressively” raise interest rates if necessary.

In remarks prepared for delivery to a National Association of Business Economics conference, Powell said the US “labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high.”

"There is an obvious need to move expeditiously to return the stance of monetary policy to a more neutral level, and then to move to more restrictive levels if that is what is required to restore price stability."

He noted that if the Fed deems it essential to “move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points… we will do so.”

Fed policymakers last week raised interest rates for the first time in three years and indicated ongoing rate hikes.

Inflation was already rising before the Russian invasion of Ukraine added to new price pressures and supply chain impediments that could spill over to the United States economy, Powell said.

"There is an obvious need to move expeditiously" to remove the stimulus the Fed provided to the economy during Covid, but Powell said central bankers are prepared to go beyond "neutral" and tighten policy if needed to achieve their goal.

Several policymakers have expressed willingness - or the need - to move in bigger steps.

"We are committed to restoring price stability while preserving a strong labor market," Powell said.

He was optimistic the Fed can achieve that without tipping the US economy into a recession, an elusive goal known as a "soft landing."