State lawmakers tackle abortion ahead of US Supreme Court ruling

Measures restricting or protecting abortion are flooding state legislatures ahead of a ruling by the US Supreme Court that could upset the legal framework governing the practice for the past 50 years.

A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Lawmakers in conservative states have introduced bills tightening restrictions on abortion, while their counterparts in Democratic-ruled progressive states have submitted measures protecting a woman's right to choose.

The legislative frenzy comes as the Supreme Court looks poised to possibly overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that held that access to abortion is a woman's constitutional right.

In September, the nation's highest court - which has a 6-3 conservative majority - declined to block a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks, before most women even know they are pregnant.

In December, hearing oral arguments about a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, the court's conservative majority appeared inclined to not only uphold the law but to toss out Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in the Mississippi case by June.

Members of the conservative and religious right are feeling optimistic.

"We hope the Supreme Court will soon recognize the right of the people in every state to enact laws protecting unborn children and their mothers," said Sue Liebel with the anti-abortion SBA List.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, which operates a number of abortion clinics across the country, said the signals from the court have given politicians "the green light to move forward with their own unconstitutional abortion bans, decimating access to abortion state by state, region by region."