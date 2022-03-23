Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright dies at 84

Nation's first female top diplomat dies of cancer, her family announces

Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state and one of the most influential stateswomen of her generation, has died of cancer at age 84, her family announced Wednesday.

In a statement, Albright's family said she died "surrounded by family and friends," and paid tribute to "a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend" as well as a "tireless champion of democracy and human rights."

Albright served as the nation's 64th secretary of state from 1997 to 2001 under president Bill Clinton.

Born Marie Jana Korbelova on May 15, 1937 in Prague, Czechoslovakia, she came to the US with her family as a refugee in 1948.

Both of her parents were Jewish when they had Albright, converting to Catholicism in 1941.

Albright said in 1997 that her parents never told her or her two siblings about their Jewish heritage.

Research by the Washington Post showed that more than a dozen of Albright's relatives, including three grandparents, were murdered as Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

Prior to taking office as secretary of state, Albright as served as the 20th US ambassador to the UN from 1993 to 1997.

In 2012, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest honor.

At the time of her death, Albright was a professor of Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service.