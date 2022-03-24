Lawsuit seeks to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from reelection bid

The voters are represented by Free Speech For People, an advocacy group based in Texas

A group of Georgia voters on Thursday asked state officials to block Republican United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection, alleging she is unfit for office.

The voters claim Greene violated a provision of the US Constitution known as the "Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause," which prohibits politicians from running for Congress if they have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" against the United States or "given aid or comfort" to the nation's enemies.

The group is represented by Free Speech For People, an advocacy group based in Texas that brought similar charges against Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn, which a federal judge dismissed.

Greene's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

ERIN SCOTT / POOL / AFP US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take the oath office on the year's opening session in Washington, DC, on January 3, 2021.

Greene has downplayed and justified the January 6, 2021 attack, in which Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol after a speech by Trump near the White House repeated the false claims that the election results were fraudulent.

"January 6 was just a riot at the Capitol, and if you think about what our Declaration of Independence says, it says to overthrow tyrants," she said during a radio program in October, according to Reuters.

An administrative law judge will hear the legal challenge. Greene could also ask a federal judge to step in and block the challenge.

"After taking the oath to defend and protect the Constitution, before, on, and after Jan. 6, 2021, Greene voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power," the lawsuit states, Reuters reported.