Biden to propose minimum tax on billionaires

The 'Billionaire Minimum Income Tax' will set a 20 percent minimum tax rate on households worth over $100m

US President Joe Biden will propose a minimum tax on billionaires as part of the fiscal 2023 budget that he is expected to unveil on Monday, a document released by the White House showed.

Biden’s “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” would set a 20 percent minimum tax rate on households worth more than $100 million, and would mostly target the United States’ more than 700 billionaires.

The plan would require such households to pay the minimum tax on all of their income including unrealized investment income that is currently untaxed.

Some 200 companies would also be subject to the tax, and according to the White House fact sheet, it will help reduce the budget deficit by about $360 billion in the next decade.

Last year, Senate Democrats proposed a billionaires tax to help pay for Biden’s social and climate-change known as “Build Back Better” plan that is expected to cost between $1.5 trillion and around $2 trillion.

Some lawmakers claimed the legislation is to curtail tax avoidance by corporations and wealthy individuals.

Despite White House support, though, the spending package was not implemented due to insufficient support.