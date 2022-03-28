Canada’s indigenous ask pope for school records over abuse

Pope Francis has a 'desire to listen and make space for the painful stories of the survivors'

Survivors of Canada’s residential schools on Monday asked Pope Francis for access to Church records of the institutions where indigenous children were abused.

Francis met with representatives of the Métis and Inuit nations in Rome, Italy, the first of four meetings this week with Canada’s native peoples in what is referred to as a process of healing and reconciliation.

"It was a very comfortable meeting," Cassidy Caron, president of the Métis National Council, told reporters.

The aim of the schools - which operated between 1831 and 1996 and ran by several Christian denominations - was to assimilate indigenous children.

"He repeated 'truth, justice, and healing.’ I take that as a personal commitment so he has personally committed to those three actions," Caron said.

"I felt some sorrow in his reactions.... we shared a lot with him.”

Some 150,000 children were taken away from their homes, and many were subjected to abuse, rape, and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called “cultural genocide.”

Canada’s indigenous communities and government called on the pope to visit Canada to make an apology for the Church’s role in the schools.

"It is never too late to do the right thing," said Caron.

A Vatican statement said Francis has a “desire to listen and make space for the painful stories of the survivors.”

The scandal broke out again last year with the discovery of the remains of over 200 children at the former Indian Residential School in Kamloops of British Columbia.

Hundreds more unmarked burial sites have been found since.