Biden budget seeks $6.9b to aid Ukraine, bolster NATO

The funds would represent Washington's latest allocation of aid following the shock invasion last month

The United States would spend $6.9 billion to help Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion and support NATO member countries under a budget proposal released Monday by US President Joe Biden's administration.

Such funds would represent Washington's latest allocation of aid following the shock invasion last month.

They would also be used to "enhance the capabilities and readiness of US forces, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression," the White House said.

Biden’s proposal further outlines spending nearly $1b "to counter Russian malign influence and to meet emerging needs related to security, energy, cyber security issues, disinformation, macroeconomic stabilization, and civil society resilience."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508105315157479431 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The money was included in Biden's 2023 budget proposal, which funds the administration's priorities for the year and is subject to modification and approval by Congress.

Washington has stepped up aid for Ukraine following the invasion, including $2b in security assistance and new equipment, and $1b in humanitarian aid the White House announced last week.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508463883517927428 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The weaponry - including shipments that arrived before the war started - is helping Kyiv mount an unexpectedly tough resistance to Russia's army, which was predicted to rapidly overpower the Ukrainian government.

Instead, Russia is facing determined resistance from Ukrainian fighters and lost several generals and senior military figures, while NATO estimates deaths among its troops could be as high as 15,000.

The US has ruled out sending airplanes or other large weapons systems to Ukraine.

Biden says he does not want to cross a line into what he says could become "World War III," pitting nuclear-armed Russia against NATO.