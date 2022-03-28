US judge: Trump likely committed felony with plan to obstruct Congress

District Judge Carter says that Trump's plan to overturn his 2020 election defeat amounts to a 'coup'

A United States judge ruled on Monday that former president Donald Trump "more likely than not" committed a felony by attempting to pressure his vice president to obstruct Congress and overturn his election defeat.

The ruling found that the House of Representatives committee probing the January 6 deadly attack on the US Capitol last year has a right to see emails written to Trump by one of his then-lawyers, John Eastman.

US District Judge David Carter said that Trump's plan to overturn his November 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden amounted to a "coup."

"The Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021," Carter said in a written decision, according to Reuters, adding: "The illegality of the plan was obvious."

Representatives of Trump and Los Angeles-based Eastman did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Carter's findings marked a breakthrough for the January 6 Select Committee, which earlier this month said it believed that Trump may have committed several felonies.

The panel is expected to make a formal request to the US Justice Department that it considers charging Trump.

Both Carter and the committee lack the power to bring criminal charges against Trump, as US Attorney General Merrick Garland would need to make the decision.

A Justice Department spokesman did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters.