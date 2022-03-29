Florida governor signs bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in schools

The law prohibits teaching that 'is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law on Monday a bill that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students, known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Formally called the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, the measure bars classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, or from about ages five to nine, in public schools.

It also prohibits such teaching that "is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate" for students in other grades.

The law will take effect on July 1, allowing parents to sue school districts they believe to be in violation.

"We will continue to recognize that in the state of Florida, parents have a fundamental role in the education, healthcare, and well-being of their children," DeSantis told reporters on Monday, according to Reuters.

"I don't care what big corporations say; here I stand. I'm not backing down."

The bill was signed into law at a charter school in Spring Hill, Florida, the United States, with the Republican governor surrounded by young school children and parents sharing personal stories which they said showed the new law was needed.

Students across Florida have protested the measure, and President Joe Biden previously called it "hateful."

The Florida Education Association, a teachers union, called the law a "political stunt" vulnerable to legal challenges.