Canada to call for better global air investigation rules

The Safer Skies forum will mitigate airspace risks over conflict zones

Canada is expected to urge a virtual safety forum on Tuesday for improved global rules governing air accident investigations, citing the 2020 downing of the PS752 Ukrainian jetliner.

Omar Alghabra, Canada’s transport minister, plans to tell the Safer Skies forum that the guidelines must be reformed in cases where the main country investigating a crash caused or participated in downing an aircraft.

Hosted by Transport Canada and the Safer Skies Consultative Committee, the forum will see international representatives from the civil aviation industry mitigate airspace risks over conflict zones.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) called for such changes in 2021, arguing that while the current rules known throughout the industry as “Annex 13” work well, Iran’s downing of PS752 showed limitations.

In January 2020, the Ukrainian Boeing 752 airplane was shot down by Iranian Revolutionary Guards shortly after taking off from the Tehran International Airport, killing all 176 passengers and crew members.

Of those killed - legal workers and foreign tourists - 55 were Canadien citizens and 30 were permanent residents.

Under “Annex 13,” Iran retained overall control of the investigation into the PS752 crash, even as the country’s military was implicated in the event leading to an “unprecedented” situation, the TSB argued.

Iran’s civil aviation body blamed the misalignment of a missile launcher’s radar and an error by an Iranian air defense operator for the downing.