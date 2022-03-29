Trial for member of ‘Beatles’ IS cell begins

El Shafee Elsheikh faces charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder

An alleged member of a group of Islamic State (IS) militants that beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria - nicknamed “The Beatles” for their British accents - faces a criminal trial in the United States from Tuesday.

El Shafee Elsheikh will stand trial in a Virginia federal court on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.

Elsheikh was one of four militants belonging to the four-member IS cell.

The “Beatles” garnered international attention after releasing videos of the murders of US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, as well as aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, among other victims.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508524322834497540 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Two of the members, Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, were held in Iraq by the US military before being transported to face trial.

Kotey, a United Kingdom citizen before being stripped of citizenship, pled guilty in September 2021 to the murders and will be sentenced next month.

Mohammed Emwazi, a British citizen who oversaw the executions, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Aine Lesley Davis, the fourth “Beatle,” was convicted in Turkey on terrorism charges and is imprisoned.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508131504215535616 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Elsheikh, also a British citizen, faces the death penalty, although US prosecutors indicated that they will not seek such a punishment.

His lawyers claim the killings were planned and carried out by Emwazi at the behest of IS leadership.

US District Judge T.S. Ellis will oversee the trial and is expected to spend Tuesday questioning potential jurors.