Biden's nominee for antisemitism envoy advances to full Senate vote

Deborah Lipstadt a step closer to confirmation after Foreign Relations Committee approval

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday voted to advance Deborah Lipstadt's nomination for antisemitism envoy to a full Senate vote.

The 22-member committee is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. Lipstadt got the support of two GOP members — Mitt Romney from Utah and Marco Rubio from Florida — for a bipartisan vote of 13-9.

President Joe Biden tapped Lipstadt in July as his nominee to be the State Department's envoy to combat and monitor antisemitism.

The special envoy's office was established by an act of Congress in 2004, with the federal legislative body last year upgrading the position to the rank of ambassador, which requires Senate approval.

Lipstadt is a world-renowned Holocaust historian who teaches at Emory University in Atlanta.

Her confirmation was upheld for months by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin over a tweet in which Lipstadt accused him of white supremacy for a comment he made after the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot.

A vote was scheduled for last Tuesday but committee chairman, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, postponed it by a week due to the absence of several Democrats.