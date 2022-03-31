US Senate finally confirms Deborah Lipstadt as antisemitism envoy

Holocaust historian confirmed a day after Foreign Relations Committee approved nomination

The US Senate on Wednesday officially confirmed the appointment of Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt as the Biden administration's antisemitism ambassador.

The confirmation ends an 8-month process due to repeated delays caused by Republicans.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509362267464384516 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A slew of Jewish groups lobbied the Senate to quickly confirm Lipstadt's nomination, pointing to her high qualifications and arguing that leaving the post vacant significantly hampered the United States' ability to confront a growing wave of antisemitism.

But many Republicans have been suspicious of the nomination, pointing to her criticism of conservative lawmakers and activist past in general, and stalled the process.

But the pressure for her appointment has increased, especially after the hostage crisis at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, last January.

On Tuesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Commitee voted to move forward the nomination to the full Senate.

The Senate vote was not expected to take place for several weeks, but Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia spoke on Wednesday night and called for the nomination to be approved by unanimous consent, to expedite the process and bring it to a close.

"As we speak, the scourge of antisemitism is rising again in this country and around the world. If we want to say the words 'never again,' then finally, Madam President, let's confirm Deborah Lipstadt to fight the antisemitism in the name of the United States," Ossoff said.