US House set to vote for life-changing $35 insulin price cap

Insulin in the US costs eight times as much as in other wealthy nations

US lawmakers were set to vote Thursday on a bill that would limit the cost of insulin to $35 a month, a transformative curb for millions of people with diabetes who pay hundreds of dollars for the life-sustaining hormone.

Drug pricing has vexed politicians for years in the United States, which has the highest annual health expenditure of any industrialized country, at around $11,000 per capita.

Insulin costs the 7.4 million American adults who use it to manage their diabetes eight times as much as in other wealthy nations, according to a 2020 study commissioned by the Health and Human Services Department.

"A drug that has been off protections by copyright for a long period of time, it still sees prices four, five, six, seven, ten times the price of production. So we need to deal with that," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday.

Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks at a press event at the US Capitol on August 24, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The bill would require private health insurance companies to set prices for a month's supply of insulin at no more than $35, or 25 percent of a plan's negotiated price, whichever is lower, starting in 2023 for some patients and 2024 for all.

The cap was a provision in President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" social welfare bill torpedoed by Democratic infighting in Congress late last year.

Biden brought the issue back into the spotlight during his State of the Union address on March 1, reinvigorating calls for action on pricing from diabetes advocates.

The effort is being seen as the only way for Democrats to show they're capable of acting on sky-high prescription drug prices before November's midterm elections.