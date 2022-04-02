US to end Covid-related migrant policy

'An order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary'

The United States will end a Covid-related expulsion policy that closed down the asylum system at the US-Mexico border, US health officials said Friday, arguing it was no longer needed to protect public health.

Title 42 will remain in effect until May 23 to allow border officials to prepare for its termination and to ramp up Covid vaccines for migrants, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

"After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19… an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary," the CDC said in a statement.

The order was issued in March 2020 as countries around the world closed their borders with the initial spread of Covid.

More than a million migrants and asylum seekers have been rapidly expelled under the Title 42 policy since then.

US President Joe Biden kept the order in place despite criticism from his own Democratic party and campaign promises to reverse the restrictive immigration policies of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Leading medical experts and Democrats opposed Title 42, saying it expels migrants to dangerous places in Mexico, denies them the right to request asylum, and that there is no scientific evidence of it limiting the spread of Covid.

Many Republicans blasted Biden this week, saying lifting the restrictions would encourage more migrants to enter illegally.

Guatemala’s government said that it expects more Guatemalans to migrate to the US without Title 42 in place.

US Department of Homeland Security officials are reportedly setting up additional temporary facilities at the border to handle more migrants.