California: At least 6 killed in shooting

At least six people were killed and nine more wounded in a shooting in California’s capital Sacramento, United States, early on Sunday.

"Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased," Sacramento police said on Twitter.

In an earlier tweet, police called for people to avoid the area "as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."

A video posted online showed people scuffling in the street, then starting to run as gunfire can be heard.

AFP could not verify the footage.

The shooting occurred in the downtown area, which has many bars and restaurants.

It is the latest mass casualty shooting in the US, where firearms are used in approximately 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Lax gun laws and the right to bear arms have repeatedly stymied attempts to clamp down on the number of weapons in circulation, despite greater controls being favored by the majority of Americans.

Three-quarters of all homicides in the US are committed with guns, and the number of pistols, revolvers, and other firearms sold continues to rise.

More than 23 million guns were sold in 2020 - a record - and another 20 million in 2021, according to data compiled by Small Arms Analytics.

That number does not include "ghost" guns, which are sold disassembled, lack serial numbers, and are highly prized in criminal circles.

In June 2021, 30 percent of American adults said they owned at least one gun, according to a Pew survey.