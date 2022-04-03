Amazon workers in New York vote to unionize in US first

Workers at Staten Island JFK8 warehouse back union 2,654 to 2,131 votes

Amazon workers in New York voted Friday to launch the first US union at the e-commerce giant, an underdog upset against a company that has steadfastly opposed organized labor in its massive workforce.

Dozens of supporters greeted the result with cheers and applause, while union organizer Christian Smalls popped a champagne cork in front of a bank of TV cameras and photographers.

"We want to thank (Amazon founder) Jeff Bezos for going to space because while he was up there we were signing people up," Smalls joked after workers at the Staten Island JFK8 warehouse backed the union 2,654 to 2,131 votes.

Analysts said the Amazon outcome — likened to a David vs Goliath upset and winning plaudits from President Joe Biden — could spur other unionization efforts at America's second largest private employer.

Amazon noted "disappointment" over the results, and said it was evaluating its options, including "filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence" of the National Labor Relations Board, which oversaw the vote.

At stake was Amazon's ability to remain union-free in its home market, a status it has guarded fiercely since the company was set up in the 1990s by Bezos, who has since started a space tourism venture.

During a contentious campaign, Amazon argued that forming a union would mar the company's direct relationship with workers and represent a jump into the unknown, with no guarantee employees will wind up with better wages or job security.

But union leaders, composed of current and former Staten Island employees, spoke constantly with employees, pitching the ability of a union to improve working conditions and ensure more employee-friendly work schedules without risk of being fired.

Smalls, 33, launched the drive soon after being fired from the Amazon site in Staten Island in March 2020 after organizing a protest for personal protective equipment amid the surge of the first major Covid-19 outbreak in New York.

"It's a truly historic day, it really is," said Eric Milner, who represented the union organizers during the process. "I think it's going to start a chain reaction — warehouse to warehouse."

Also cheering was Biden, a self-professed "union guy."

"The president was glad to see workers ensure their voices are heard with respect to important workplace decisions," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.