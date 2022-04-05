US Congress negotiators reach deal on $10 billion for Covid aid

Health experts indicate that without global immunization efforts, Covid will increasingly mutate and spread

Negotiators in the US Congress agreed to an additional $10 billion in Covid funding to address needs in the United States, but dropped international aid from the package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.

The compromise, if passed, would be less than half of the $22.5b initially sought by US President Joe Biden to combat Covid and prepare for future variants.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki urged Congress to move “promptly” to “fund the most immediate needs, as we currently run the risk of not having some critical tools… starting in May and June.”

"This package will fulfill immediate needs to secure more vaccines, boosters, testing, and therapeutics to keep the pandemic at bay," said US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

While US officials are downplaying worries of a surge from the latest BA.2 omicron variant, Biden said more funding is needed to make vaccines available and boost testing.

Last week, US regulators approved a second booster shot for older and immunocompromised citizens, but administration officials indicated that money would run out for the free shots without further funding.

"The consequences of inaction are severe," Biden warned lawmakers last week.

Lawmakers have been mulling over a $15b measure that included $5b in international aid, but negotiators could not agree on how to pay for the global response.

Health experts have said that without full global immunization efforts, Covid can continue to mutate, increasing the risk of infection and vaccine evasion.

A Senate vote on the $10 billion measure could come as soon as this week, and approval would send it to the House of Representatives.