Top US general calls for more bases in eastern Europe

'The Baltics or Poland and Romania, and elsewhere - they’re very, very willing to establish permanent bases'

Gen. Mark Milley on Tuesday called to establish more permanent bases for US troops in eastern Europe in order to fortify security in the region amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The official issued his remarks while delivering his testimony on proposals for next year’s budget to the House Armed Services Committee.

“My advice would be to create permanent bases but don’t permanently station (forces), so you get the effect of permanence by rotational forces cycling through permanent bases,” the official said, according to the Associated Press (AP).

While permanent troops are typically stationed at a post for a period of two to three years, rotational forces experience shorter deployments.

Milley explained that by leveraging rotational troops in place of these permanent forces, Washington could scale back on the costs associated with longer-term deployments - like running schools or constructing housing for families.

The general also anticipated that Washington’s partners in Europe would be open to working with the US in order to construct these permanent military installations.

“I believe that a lot of our European allies, especially those such as the Baltics or Poland and Romania, and elsewhere - they’re very, very willing to establish permanent bases,” Milley said, AP reported.

“They’ll build them, they’ll pay for them.”