UK, US, and Australia vow to work jointly on hypersonic weapons

The leaders of Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom on Tuesday announced that their trilateral AUKUS security pact will also include the development of hypersonic weapons.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden, and UK premier Boris Johnson released a joint statement reaffirming their commitments to countering regional security threats amid the war in Ukraine.

“In light of Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and unlawful invasion of Ukraine, we reiterated our unwavering commitment to an international system that respects human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion,” the leaders said.

They also pledged “to commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as to expand information sharing and to deepen cooperation on defense innovation.”

The AUKUS parties will collaborate with each other in order to both advance their respective hypersonic capabilities and defend against hypersonic threats, according to a White House fact sheet on the matter.

Additionally, the three countries promised to work jointly together to bolster information sharing efforts between AUKUS partners, promote defense innovation, and cooperate in the areas of artificial intelligence and technology.

Hypersonic missiles are increasingly becoming a source of concern for world powers as the high speed and versatility of the weapons make them difficult to detect and counter.