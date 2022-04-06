US FBI says it disrupted Russian hackers

'We removed malware from devices used by thousands of mostly small businesses for network security'

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized thousands of routers and firewall appliances from Russian military hackers, US officials said Wednesday.

They did this by hijacking the same infrastructure Moscow’s spies were using to communicate with the devices.

According to an unsealed redacted affidavit, the unusual operation was a preemptive move to stop Russian hackers from mobilizing compromised devices into a "botnet" - a network of hacked computers that can bombard other servers with rogue traffic.

"Fortunately, we were able to disrupt this botnet before it could be used,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said, according to Reuters.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately return an email seeking comment from Reuters.

Malware called Cyclops Blink controlled the targeted botnet. It provides Russian services with access to those compromised systems, offering the ability to remotely exfiltrate or delete data or turn the devices against a third party.

FBI Director Chris Wray told reporters the FBI, with court approval, secretly reached into thousands of routers and firewall appliances to delete the malware and reconfigure the devices.

"We removed malware from devices used by thousands of mostly small businesses for network security all over the world," Wray said, according to Reuters. "We shut the door the Russians had used to get into them."