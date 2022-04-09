US: Alabama signs law criminalizing some trans youth healthcare

'If the good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl'

Alabama’s governor on Friday signed into law a bill passed by the legislature a day earlier that would criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth.

The measure makes it a felony in the southeastern US state - with up to 10 years in prison - to provide medical care including hormone treatment, puberty blockers, and surgery to a minor seeking to transition.

"I believe very strongly that if the good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl," Governor Kay Ivey said.

"We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life."

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) previously urged Ivey to veto the measure.

Medical and mental health professionals suggest that gender-affirming care saves lives by reducing the risk of depression and suicide.

"This legislation targets vulnerable young people and puts them at great risk of physical and mental harm," said AAP Chief Executive Mark Del Monte.

"Criminalizing evidence-based, medically necessary services is dangerous,” he added.

Civil rights courts including the American Civil Liberties Union vowed to challenge the law in court.

The law is among several measures on transgender youth that are advancing in Republican-led states.

Ivey also signed a bill on Friday that requires students in public schools to use bathrooms and changing rooms that match their gender on their original birth certificates.

An amendment to the bill also prohibits classroom discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grades.