US teens recruited to smuggle migrants from Mexico

About one in four drivers caught smuggling migrants in 2021 were children, mostly US citizens

A growing number of teenagers in the United States are being recruited to transport migrants across the Mexican border, according to the US Customs and Border Protection.

About one in four drivers caught smuggling migrants in 2021 were children, mostly US citizens from Texas and California, according to the border control.

Reuters spoke with 17-year-old Santi, who said smugglers hired him to pick up migrants in New Mexico - which borders northwest Mexico - and take them to nearby El Paso in Texas.

He and the migrants share locations via their cell phones and a contact on the US side messages instructions.

Mexican youth have long guided migrants into the US.

Recruiters tell both Mexican and US teens they are unlikely to face legal consequences because they are minors, according to government officials, migrant advocates, and local residents.

Children as young as 14 learn the work from social media and friends to transport mainly Mexican adults.

Known locally as “Ubers,” they can earn hundreds of dollars per migrant.

Some take on the dangerous job to get ahead in the New Mexican city of Sunland Park - less than a mile from the Mexican border - a working-class town with three times the national poverty rate.

Federal authorities in the southwestern US state appear keen to crack down on the juvenile drivers, though, and teen drivers tend to flee at high speeds when officers try to stop them.