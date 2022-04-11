Biden, Modi hold virtual talks centered on Russia and Ukraine

Biden and Modi express growing alarm at the destruction Ukraine is facing, especially in Bucha

US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi held virtual talks on Monday focused mainly on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Modi said he suggested to Russia that President Vladimir Putin hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The talks come as the United States seeks more help from India in applying economic pressure on Russia.

Biden and Modi expressed growing alarm at the destruction Ukraine is facing, especially in Bucha, where many civilians were killed by Russian forces.

"Recently, the news of the killings of innocent civilians in the city of Bucha was very worrying. We immediately condemned it and have asked for an independent probe," Modi said.

The US made it clear it does not want to see a rise in India importing Russian energy.

Daleep Singh, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, who visited India recently, said the US would not set a "red line" for India on energy imports from Russia but does not want to see a "rapid acceleration" in purchases.

India bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion of Ukraine, prompted by steep discounts following Western sanctions. According to data compiled by Reuters, the country bought some 16 million barrels for the whole of last year.

Biden recently said that only India was among the Quad group of countries - that also includes the US, Japan, and Australia - that was "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia.