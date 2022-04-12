Investigation of incident at transit stop in Brooklyn ongoing, residents told to avoid area

At least 13 people were wounded during a mass shooting incident at a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, the city's fire department said.

"At 8:27 a.m. police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in the subway" in the Sunset Park neighborhood, a New York police spokeswoman said.

Reports indicated that a male suspect threw a smoke grenade into the 36th Street station and began shooting. The suspect was reported to have fled the scene. He was said to be wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.

There were earlier reports of possible explosive devices at the station, but the police tweeted that no active explosive devices were discovered.

Police were urging residents to avoid the 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn.

Trains were halted as the investigation continued.

The 36th Street station services the D, N and R subway lines and would have been busy during the morning rush hour.

Initial photos from the scene showed multiple people on the floor of the bloody platform shrouded in smoke.

This is a developing story