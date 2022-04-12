US: Covid exacerbated STD rise, study finds

Covid 'came at a very difficult time... We already had a strained, crumbling public health infrastructure'

Reported cases of many types of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) went up in the United States during the Covid pandemic, as the frequency of screenings decreased, an official report said Tuesday.

Covid worsened an underlying trend of increasing STDs over the past decade, blamed on declining public health funding, said Jonathan Mermin, a senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which authored the report.

Reported cases of gonorrhea and syphilis were up 10 percent and seven percent respectively, compared to 2019.

Syphilis among newborns also increased, with reported cases up nearly 15 percent from 2019, and 235 percent from 2016.

Reported cases of chlamydia declined 13 percent from 2019 but experts suspect this is misleading – since the disease is often asymptomatic and detected through screening.

Overall, 2.4 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported.

Covid "came at a very difficult time for STI control," Mermin told reporters.

"We already had a strained, crumbling public health infrastructure. There are many communities in the United States that do not have STI specialty clinics. What that led to was an exacerbation of the already increasing trends."

He added that the consequences of syphilis among newborns “are the most severe.”

"They include lifelong physical and mental health problems, miscarriage, or stillbirth."

Factors blamed for the spike include reduced frequency of in-person healthcare services resulting in less screening; diversion of health workers from STD work to respond to Covid-related cases; STD test and lab supply shortages; and lapses in health insurance due to unemployment.