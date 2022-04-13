NYC subway shooting: 23 wounded, police focus on van tenant

Police scour town for shooter, 'a black man' about 5 feet 5 inches tall

A gunman wearing a gas mask and construction vest on Tuesday set off two smoke devices and fired at least 33 bullets into a rush-hour subway train, wounding 23 people, including 10 with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Police are scouring the city for the shooter, "a black man" about 5 feet 5 inches tall, "heavyweight," and wearing a "green and orange construction vest" and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

At the scene of the shooting, investigators found a handgun and three magazines, along with a vehicle key that allowed them to trace it to a recently rented, abandoned American company U-Haul pickup truck in Brooklyn.

The head of the investigation, James Essig, however, specified that it was unknown for the time if the lessee of the vehicle, identified as Frank R. James, 62, had a link with the attack on the subway.

Authorities reviewed his social media posts, and some led officials to tighten security for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

New York City Police Chief Keechant Sewell also called the messages "concerning."

Police described the gunman as an "active shooter."

The shooting comes amid a surge in crime on the city's transit system. In January, a woman died after being pushed in front of an oncoming train at the Times Square-42nd Street subway station.