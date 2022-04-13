Cincinnati's Hebrew Union College ending rabbinical program

Reform movement will continue to train rabbis at its New York and Los Angeles campuses

The oldest Jewish seminary in the United States is ending the rabbinical training program at its flagship campus in Cincinnati.

The board of governors for Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion voted on Monday to "sunset" after all of its currently enrolled students are ordained by the end of the academic year in 2026.

The board approved the proposal by more than a two-thirds majority vote.

The Reform movement will continue to train rabbis at its coastal campuses in New York and Los Angeles, and the Cincinnati campus will remain a research center and continue offering some graduate-level courses.

"We recognize the pain that this decision causes and expect to take the appropriate time and care to implement this decision in a sensitive and constructive manner, in collaboration with our community," Hebrew Union College President Andrew Rehfeld said in a statement.

The Cincinnati college was founded in 1875 by Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise, an early leader of the Reform movement in the US.

The decision to end rabbinical training at the college faced opposition from rabbis and local Jewish community members, who held a campus rally last week against the restructuring plan.