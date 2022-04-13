Suspect arrested in New York subway shooting

'My fellow New Yorkers: we got him,' Mayor Eric Adams told a news conference

New York police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting 10 people on a packed subway car, authorities said Wednesday, following a day-long search for the fugitive gunman.

Police had identified 62-year-old Frank James as the suspected gunman who detonated two smoke canisters as the train was pulling into a Brooklyn station before firing 33 shots into the crowd.

"My fellow New Yorkers: we got him," Mayor Eric Adams told a news conference announcing the arrest.

James was spotted by officers on a Manhattan street, and arrested, said New York Police Department commissioner Keechant Sewell. She added that he was taken into custody without incident and will be charged over Tuesday's attack.

Video footage circulating on social media showed a man resembling James handcuffed and being placed into a police car.

No one was killed in the attack, which also left 13 others injured as they scrambled to get out of the station or suffered smoke inhalation. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

James had posted several videos on YouTube of himself delivering long, sometimes aggressive political tirades. His page was taken down later Wednesday for "violating YouTube's Community Guidelines."

In his videos, he also criticized New York's mayor.

James' sister, Catherine James Robinson, told The New York Times that she was "surprised" to see him named as a suspect, adding: "I don't think he would do anything like that."

She said she had had little contact with her brother for years, according to the newspaper, and she contradicted one detail given by police: they had said the shooter was around five feet five inches, but she said James was over six feet tall.