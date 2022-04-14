Suspect faces terror charge over New York subway shooting

Frank James arrested Wednesday following day-long manhunt

A 62-year-old man accused of shooting 10 people on the New York subway was taken into custody Wednesday and faces a federal terror charge, following a day-long manhunt in a city set on edge by the attack.

Frank James -- who is suspected of detonating two smoke canisters on the train as it pulled into a Brooklyn station, before firing into the crowd -- was stopped by officers on a Manhattan street and arrested without incident.

"My fellow New Yorkers: we got him," Mayor Eric Adams told a news conference.

"There was nowhere left for him to run," added New York Police Department commissioner Keechant Sewell, whose officers made the arrest acting on a tip.

Announcing the charges against James, US District Attorney Breon Peace said he could face a life sentence if convicted of violating a federal prohibition on "terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems."

Michael J. Driscoll, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York office, also characterized the shooting as "a terrorist attack on mass transit."

No one was killed in Tuesday's attack, which left 13 others injured in the scramble to get out of the station, or by smoke inhalation. The motive of the attack remains unknown.

James has nine prior arrests in New York, from 1992 to 1998, including possession of burglary tools and a criminal sex act, and was also arrested three times in nearby New Jersey for trespass, larceny and disorderly conduct, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

Police recovered a Glock 17 nine-millimeter handgun, three additional ammunition magazines and a hatchet from the scene of the attack, as well as James' credit card and keys to a van he had rented. Officials said James bought the gun legally in Ohio.

He will be arraigned in a Brooklyn courthouse Thursday.