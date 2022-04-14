US targets seven Belarus national carrier planes for violating export controls

The list of planes subject to restrictions now includes 146 Russian-owned or operated aircraft

The US Commerce Department on Thursday confirmed it identified seven Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of US export controls.

The seven Belarusian-operated planes are the first to be identified since restrictions on Belarus were tightened last week. Restrictions barring them from operating services abroad would effectively ground them from future international flights, according to the Commerce Department.

The list of planes subject to restrictions now includes 146 Russian-owned or operated aircraft and seven Belarusian aircraft. The regulations came into effect shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Belavia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The export controls bar companies worldwide from providing any refueling, maintenance, repair, or spare parts or services to the identified airplanes.

Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said, "By rejecting the international rule of law, Russia and Belarus have made it clear that they do not deserve the benefits of participating in the global economy, and that includes international travel," according to Reuters.

JIM WATSON / AFP Biden's former counselor Don Graves, nominee for Deputy Secretary of Commerce, speaks after being nominated by US President-elect Joe Biden at The Queen theater January 8, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware.

The department imposed enforcement actions against Aeroflot, Azur Air and UTair last week for violating American export controls. The enforcement action denies the three Russian carriers export privileges and targets all airlines, not just specific planes.