Biden sends Passover greetings to Jews around the world

'This Passover, we hold in our hearts the people of Ukraine'

US President Joe Biden on Friday offered Passover greetings to Jewish communities in "the United States, Israel, and around the world," calling it "a holiday whose ancient story has inspired humanity for millennia."

The leader pointed out the holiday coincided with a downturn in the coronavirus pandemic, saying "for many, this will mark the first time in three years that families and friends will be able to gather around the Seder table – a testament to the life-saving miracle of modern medicine and the progress we’ve made to address an unforgiving pandemic."

"Together again, we will commemorate the Exodus of the enslaved Israelites from Egypt. And we will retell a timeless story about that most human quest for freedom. Redemption. Faith. Hope. And, ultimately, deliverance," Biden said.

"A story that has brought solace and a sense of promise to Jewish communities throughout their history as they endured acts of persecution, pogroms, and even genocide. And one that inspired and empowered oppressed peoples everywhere who, even in their deepest despair, sensed that their own liberation was not beyond reach."

The statement also referred to the devastating war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine, saying "this Passover, we hold in our hearts the people of Ukraine and those around the world whose heroic stand against tyranny inspires us all."

"The enduring spirit of this holiday continues to teach us that with faith, the driest desert can be crossed, the mightiest sea can be split, and hope never stops marching towards the promised land."