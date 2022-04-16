US to resume oil, gas drilling on public land

'How we manage our public lands and waters says everything about what we value as a nation'

The Biden Administration on Friday said it resumed plans for oil and gas development on federal lands, a move that could break a pledge made by US President Joe Biden.

Plans call for the government to lease fewer acres for drilling than initially proposed, charge steeper royalties to oil and gas companies, and assess the climate impact of developing the land.

Several environmental groups denounced the proposal, calling it “a reckless failure of climate leadership.”

The Interior Ministry’s announcement was the latest move to reform the federal oil and gas leasing program since Biden took office.

During his presidential campaign, Biden pledged several times to halt federal drilling auctions.

“No more drilling on federal lands, period,” the Democrat said during a campaign event in 2020.

But amid an economic rebound from the Covid-pandemic end and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden’s administration is facing ongoing pressure to address high energy prices.

Surging inflation in the United States is also adding to the pressure, made worse by crude oil prices from sanctions on Russia.

Inflation is considered a significant liability for the Democratic party heading into the November mid-term elections.

According to the Interior Ministry, the revived plans will make roughly 144,000 acres available for oil and gas drilling.

"How we manage our public lands and waters says everything about what we value as a nation," said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.