US arrests 210,000 migrants at Mexico border in March, rivaling record highs

The United States border authorities arrested 210,000 migrants attempting to cross the border with Mexico in March, the highest monthly total in two decades.

The March total is a 24 percent increase from the same month a year earlier, when 169,000 migrants were picked up at the border. This started a rise in migration that left thousands of unaccompanied children stuck in crowded border patrol stations for days.

US President Joe Biden pledged to reverse many of the hardline immigration policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, when he took office in January 2021, but struggled both operationally and politically with high numbers of attempted crossings.

Republicans say Biden's rollback of Trump-era policies has encouraged more illegal immigration.

US health officials said they would end a pandemic-era border order, known as Title 42, by May 23, with Biden officials cautioning that migration could rise further. Title 42 allows asylum seekers and other migrants to be rapidly expelled to Mexico to prevent the spread of Covid.

Officials are preparing for as many as 18,000 migrant encounters per day in the coming weeks.

The 210,000 migrants arrested in March, a figure made public in a court filing on Friday night, is the highest monthly total on record since February 2000, according to US Customs and Border Protection statistics dating back to 2000.

The court filing said that roughly half of the migrants encountered in March were expelled under the Title 42 order.