US: 3 mass shootings over Easter weekend leaves 2 dead

Two of the shootings took place in the state of South Carolina, and one in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The United States faced several mass shootings over the Easter holiday weekend, with just two in South Carolina alone.

Authorities in the state are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. No one was reported killed at Cara's Lounge, where an Easter bash was being hosted.

The nightclub shooting came just hours after a shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where two minors were killed and eight sustained gunshot wounds. An additional five were injured during attempts to flee gunfire that erupted during a house party in the East Allegheny neighborhood.

"This shouldn't have happened. We're sick about it, and we're going do everything we can to get those responsible for it," Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said at a news conference on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Over 90 rounds were fired at the "very chaotic" scene where investigators were combing for clues and recovered multiple weapons as well as different casings.

The "vast majority" of the people at the party were underage.

Both shootings come a day after gunfire erupted in a mall in South Carolina's capital Columbia, where nine were shot, and five sustained other injuries while fleeing the scene.

Victims of the mall shooting ranged in age from 15 to 73, according to The Associated Press. None suffered life-threatening wounds.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 130 mass shootings this year.