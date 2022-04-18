US envoy vows ‘strongest possible’ deterrent against North Korea

'We will not accept [North Korea's] escalatory tests as normal'

The United States and South Korea would maintain the “strongest possible joint deterrent” over North Korea’s “escalatory actions,” the US envoy to North Korea said Monday.

US Special Representative Sung Kim met with South Korean officials – including nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk – amid concerns that Pyongyang was preparing to resume nuclear testing.

"It is extremely important for the United Nations Security Council to send a clear signal to [North Korea] that we will not accept its escalatory tests as normal," Kim told reporters.

"We agreed on the need to maintain the strongest possible joint deterrent capability on the peninsula," he added.

Kim also said that the allies would "respond responsibly and decisively to provocative behavior," while underlining his willingness to engage with North Korea "anywhere without any conditions."

The special representative arrived in Seoul on Monday, coinciding with the nine-day annual joint military drill by US and South Korean troops.

North Korea condemned the joint drill as rehearsals for wars, and they have been scaled back in recent years amid efforts to engage Pyongyang in diplomacy.

On Saturday, North Korea test-fired what state media said were missiles involved in delivering tactical nuclear weapons.

Kim repeatedly offered to reengage with North Korea, but Pyongyang continues to rebuff such overtures, accusing Washington of maintaining hostile policies such as sanctions.