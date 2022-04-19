Biden restores environmental safeguards dropped by Trump

The changes concern the National Environmental Policy Act, enacted by Congress in 1969

The administration of President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced it would restore safeguards in a cornerstone environmental law weakened under Donald Trump - including a duty to assess the climate impacts of proposed infrastructure projects.

The changes concern the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), enacted by Congress in 1969. Rules about how it was applied were tweaked in 2020 by the Republican then-president, an ardent supporter of the fossil fuel industry.

"Restoring these basic community safeguards will provide regulatory certainty, reduce conflict, and help ensure that projects get built right the first time," said White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) chair Brenda Mallory in a statement.

"Patching these holes in the environmental review process will help projects get built faster, be more resilient, and provide greater benefits to people who live nearby."

Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP US President Joe Biden listens during a virtual meeting in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex April 11, 2022 in Washington, DC, US.

The restorations include a requirement that federal agencies evaluate both the direct and indirect impacts of projects, including by assessing climate change impacts and the consequences of releasing additional pollution in communities already affected by air pollution and dirty water.

It will also allow agencies to work once more with local communities to devise alternate plans to minimize environmental and health harm and establish NEPA regulations as the floor, rather than the ceiling, for ecological review standards - paving the way for stricter measures if needed.

The White House said it was also working to broaden the scope of NEPA further and would announce more changes soon.

Reacting to the announcement, Leslie Fields of the environmental group Sierra Club said: "We are encouraged to see the Biden administration take action to restore this bedrock ecological protection.

"NEPA plays a critical role in keeping our communities and our environment healthy and safe, and Donald Trump's attempts to weaken NEPA were clearly nothing more than a handout to corporate polluters."

The move comes days after the Biden administration was slammed by critics for announcing a resumption of oil and gas leasing on public lands, violating the Democrat's campaign promise.