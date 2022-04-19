IS 'Beatle' guilty of all charges in US hostage deaths

'This is a day that we didn't need bombs or bullets to bring justice. I really feel that justice prevailed'

El Shafee Elsheikh, a member of the notorious Islamic State (IS) kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles," was found guilty of all charges last week for the deaths of four American hostages in Syria.

A federal jury convicted Elsheikh, a former British national, of eight counts after a two-week trial, the most significant prosecution of an IS militant in the United States.

Elsheikh was charged with hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder US citizens – journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller – and supporting a terrorist organization.

"This is a day that we didn't need bombs or bullets to bring justice," said Foley's mother Diane. "I really feel that justice prevailed,” she added after a grueling trial in US District Court in Alexandria near the capital Washington.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514649996041375747 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The 12-person jury deliberated for less than six hours over two days before reaching the verdict.

Elsheikh and another former "Beatle," Alexanda Kotey, were captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq.

They were flown to the US in 2020 to face trial. Kotey pleaded guilty in September 2021 and faces life in prison. He is to be sentenced on April 29.

Elsheikh is to be sentenced on August 12 and also faces the prospect of life behind bars.