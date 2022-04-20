US envoys visiting Middle East to calm tensions

'We understand that the al-Aqsa Mosque, the Temple Mount, it has a potential to ignite things'

Jonathan Regev, defense correspondent for i24NEWS, spoke on a planned Middle East visit by US State Department officials to calm regional tensions over clashes in Jerusalem.

Hady Amr and Yael Lempert, two senior State Department officials, are said to be visiting the region on Wednesday as violence in the Old City puts a strain on Israel’s regional ties, according to a report from Walla news.

“We understand that the al-Aqsa Mosque, the Temple Mount, it has a potential to ignite things - not only between Israel and the Palestinians… but [also] to ignite things between Israel and its allies in the region,” Regev said.

Jordan on Monday and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday both summoned Israel’s ambassadors over the recent violence at the holy site, illustrating the wide impact which Old City clashes exert on Israel’s foreign policy.

“The American delegates want to try and calm things down between its own allies in the region - between Israel and Jordan mainly, [with] Jordan being the custodian of the… Muslim holy places in Jerusalem,” Regev told i24NEWS.

“That is why the American delegation is here,” he said.

While the US can convene directly with its Middle East allies to attempt to calm flaring tensions, Regev explained that dealing with Hamas poses a different challenge for Washington.

“The United States has no real leverage on Hamas,” the correspondent told i24NEWS, adding that the situation may need to be addressed with coordination from countries with greater influence over Gaza - like Egypt, Qatar, or Turkey.