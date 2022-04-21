US: Most Americans think Biden is too soft on Russia, poll shows

Additionally, 57 percent of those surveyed believe that Putin directed the military to commit war crimes

A majority of Americans surveyed believe that United States President Joe Biden’s approach to Russia is “not tough enough” as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine, according to the results of a new poll.

Around 54 percent of Americans surveyed reported that the commander-in-chief’s response did not go far enough, while 8 percent argued that Biden’s moves towards Russia were too tough, according to data from the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Only 36 percent of those polled said that the president’s response was sufficient.

The report also revealed that respondents’ answers tend to be split along party lines - while 52 percent of Democrats approved of Biden’s policies towards Russia, 66 percent of Republicans and 53 percent of independents disagreed and favored a stronger response.

While support for economic sanctions remains high, a direct military response remains unpopular among those polled - only 22 percent of the Americans surveyed said that they believe the US should deploy troops to fight against invading Russian forces in Ukraine.

Additionally, 57 percent of those surveyed overall - including 55 percent of Republicans and 70 percent of Democrats - believe that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin instructed the military to commit war crimes in Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.