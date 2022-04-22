US charges Honduras ex-president with drug trafficking

Hernández 'used his vast political powers to protect and assist drug traffickers and cartel leaders'

The US Department of Justice unsealed charges against Honduras’ former president Juan Orlando Hernández after his extradition Thursday.

Shortly before, Hernández boarded a US Drug Enforcement Agency plane in handcuffs heading to New York, where he will appear in court Friday.

Hernández, president from 2014 until January 2022, allegedly participated “in a corrupt and violent drug-trafficking conspiracy to facilitate the importation of hundreds of thousands of kilograms of cocaine into the United States,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

In 2019, Hernández’s brother, Juan Antonio Hernández Alvarado, was sentenced to life in federal court after he was charged with importing tons of cocaine into the US and weapons charges.

The US says the pair took millions from drug dealers and cartels, using the money to finance political campaigns

“Juan Orlando Hernández, the recent former President of Honduras, allegedly partnered with some of the world’s most prolific narcotics traffickers to build a corrupt and brutally violent empire based on the illegal trafficking of tons of cocaine to the United States,” said Damian Williams, attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“Hernández is alleged to have used his vast political powers to protect and assist drug traffickers and cartel leaders by alerting them to possible interdictions, and sanctioning heavily armed violence to support their drug trade,” Williams said.

The statement named several criminals Hernández collaborated with during his time as a congressman and later as president, including Mexican drug lord Joaquín Guzman Loera, known as “El Chapo.”

Hernández was taken into custody in February, 2022, after being surrounded at his home by Honduran forces and DEA agents.