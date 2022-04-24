Russian envoy to US says mission is ‘blockaded’

Moscow accuses Western governments of frenzied Russophobia

The working of Russia’s embassy in Washington is “blockaded,” with its bank accounts closed and staff receiving threats, Russian media quote Ambassador Anatoly Antonov as saying on Sunday.

"The embassy is in essence blockaded by US government entities. Accounts of our two consulates in Houston and New York have been closed by Bank of America," Antonov said, RIA news agency reported.

"We receive threats both by phone and letters... At some point even the exit from the embassy was blocked,” he added.

Russia and the United States were locked in a dispute over the size and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions long before Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation” against Ukraine in February.

Since then, Russian embassies in Europe have also come under pressure with more than 300 Russian staff expelled from European capitals, prompting Moscow to kick out foreign diplomats in response.

Earlier this month, European Union allies – including Italy, Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, Spain, and Lithuania – sent home over 140 Russian diplomats in a 48-hour span.

Russia’s envoy to Poland told Reuters last week that the blocking of his embassy’s bank accounts could eventually prevent it from functioning, in which case Russia would halt the work of the Polish embassy in Moscow.

Drastic sanctions imposed on Russia by Western governments over its invasion of Ukraine have led Moscow to accuse them of frenzied “Russophobia” or anti-Russian sentiment.