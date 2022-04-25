Muslim student group withdraws from interfaith event over Hillel support for Israel

'Hillel's continued support for the state of Israel... contradicts our values of human rights and justice'

A Muslim student group at American University in Washington, DC pulled out of an interfaith Passover and Ramadan event over Hillel's support for Israel, JTA reports.

The AU chapter of Hillel was a co-sponsor of last week's joint Seder and Iftar along with the Muslim Student Association, which on April 16 announced its withdrawal from sponsorship in an Instagram post.

The post cited Hillel's support for Israel and came amid ongoing tensions in Jerusalem, including clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount the day before.

“Hillel’s continued support for the state of Israel after this attack contradicts our values of human rights and justice and we are unable to participate in a co-sponsored campus event at this time,” the social media post stated.

The post accuses Israel of being a "settler-colonial and apartheid state" that continues to "dispossess, genocide, and ethnically cleanse Palestinians."

Hillel is the largest Jewish campus organization in the world, saying on its website that it is "steadfastly committed to the support of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."

The Anti-Defamation League’s Washington, DC chapter condemned the Muslim Student Association’s actions, calling the statement “nothing less than a tired antisemitic trope of holding Jews accountable for the actions of another government.”