Half of all US states now using IHRA definition of antisemitism

'IHRA is the gold standard in terms of defining antisemitism,' Millner says

Governor Mike Dunleavy was lauded by the heads of major US Jewish organizations after he said Alaska would adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, becoming the 25th state to do so.

Officials from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, including Chair Dianne Lob, CEO William Daroff, and Vice Chair Malcolm Hoenlein, released a statement applauding the move.

They praised Dunleavy’s decision, which they said “reflects the broad support that exists for the most authoritative and internationally accepted definition of antisemitism.”

Jacob Millner, associate director of regional offices at the American Jewish Committee, explained that the move will help counter hatred against Jews as it provides a definitive guideline on what constitutes antisemitism.

“IHRA is the gold standard in terms of defining antisemitism,” Millner said, according to a press release on the matter.

“Its adoption by countries, international organizations, companies, states, and municipalities has helped and will continue to aid in the effort to combat Jew hate,” he added.

Over 30 countries have adopted the IHRA definition since its creation, along with hundreds of universities.

While supporters of the definition say that it aids in the fight against antisemitism, opponents of the guideline argue that it limits free speech by restricting criticism of Israel.