US arrests premier of British Virgin Islands for drug trafficking

Officials from the British Virgin Islands allegedly let an informant use ports to smuggle cocaine

The US arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in Miami on Thursday, accusing him of money laundering and conspiracy to import cocaine.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) said that Andrew Fahie, who has headed the BVI’s government since 2019, was arrested alongside Oleanvine Maynard, the managing director of the UK territory’s Ports Authority.

According to the DEA complaint, Fahie agreed to let an informant, who posed as a Mexican drug cartel member, smuggle cocaine using BVI ports for $500,000.

The informant told Fahie, Maynard and her son, Kadeem Maynard, that he sought to move tons of Colombian cocaine through Tortola, one of the British Virgin Islands, before sending it to the US.

“Fahie agreed to allow the confidential source to use the ports to ship his cocaine,” according to the complaint by the DEA.

Fahie also asked the informant for help paying off a debt to a Senegalese man who helped him “fix” some political issues, the complaint said.

Prior to their arrest, the informant allegedly showed Fahie and Maynard designer shopping bags with $700,000 in cash on a private plane.

British Virgin Islands Governor John Rankin said he expected the development to be “shocking news for people in the Territory,” calling for “calm at this time.”

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “appalled by these serious allegations.”

“This arrest demonstrates the importance of the recently concluded Commission of Inquiry,” she said in a statement.

“I have spoken to the Governor of the BVI and he will be holding an emergency meeting of the Territory’s Cabinet later today. He will set out next steps tomorrow, including urgent publication of the Inquiry’s report.”

This comes after former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández was extradited to the US and charged last week for alleged drug trafficking.