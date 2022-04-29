US: Oklahoma outlaws nearly all abortions

'The goal of this bill is to protect unborn children. Abortion is prohibited except in limited circumstances'

The Oklahoma legislature on Thursday approved two bills that would ban virtually all abortions, effective immediately if the governor backs up his promise of signing them into law.

Oklahoma would become the most restrictive US state for abortions under the Republican-led bill to ban them except in cases of medical emergency, rape, or incest.

Earlier, the state’s Senate also approved a measure to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

"The goal of this bill is to protect unborn children, and therefore we are telling everyone that abortion is prohibited except in limited circumstances," Senator Julie Daniels said.

Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt said he would sign any anti-abortion legislation that reaches his desk.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519767561860263936 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Should the ban be enacted, it would be the only one of its kind to go into effect since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that established abortion rights in the United States, according to the abortion-rights advocacy research group Guttmacher Institute.

Republican-led states have been passing stricter abortion laws, expecting a forthcoming Supreme Court decision that will alter or reverse Roe v. Wade.

The top court is expected to dramatically curtail abortion rights by the end of June.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515043036174196740 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Oklahoma's four abortion clinics were bracing for Thursday’s legislative action, which could force them to cease abortion services entirely.

Planned Parenthood and other abortion-rights advocacy groups subsequently filed two lawsuits in Oklahoma seeking to block the enforcement of the bills.

Oklahoma had become a destination for women from Texas looking to end their pregnancies after their home state's six-week ban took effect last year.