Biden, Mexican president warn of 'unprecedented' migration flow

Looming over the US-Mexico relationship is the quandary of how to manage migration along its shared border

US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned of "unprecedented" pressure from migration in a call on Friday that highlighted a major political headache for the White House.

The meeting followed a federal judge ordering the US Department of Homeland Security to halt its efforts concerning Title 42, a Covid-related policy that allowed the expulsion of migrants to prevent the spread of the virus.

"In view of the unprecedented flows of migrants from throughout the hemisphere to our two countries, the presidents reiterated the need to build stronger tools for managing regional migration surges," the White House said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520294378618732547 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The two nations are inextricably tied through trade, culture, and the violent narcotics industry. However, looming over everything is the quandary of how to manage both legal and illegal migration.

It is a subject that will feature heavily at the upcoming regional Summit of the Americas in June.

"The majority of the conversation was about migration and was about continued work on coordination, on economic coordination, on taking steps to reduce migration along the border," White House Press Secretary Psaki said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520218623436066816 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a tweet, Lopez Obrador characterized the call as "cordial" and announced that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would visit Washington on Monday.

Mexican officials are concerned that the repeal of restrictions on the US-Mexico border will encourage a spike in migration and more profits for criminal gangs unless Washington does more to help mitigate the impact.