Harvard newspaper endorses anti-Israel BDS movement

Anonymous editorial writers in Harvard Crimson defend themselves against accusations of antisemitism

Harvard University's student newspaper on Friday published an editorial endorsing the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

"Palestinians, in our board’s view, deserve dignity and freedom. We support the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement as a means to achieving that goal," the editorial in the Harvard Crimson stated.

The editorial, titled "In Support of Boycott, Divest, Sanction and a Free Palestine," also announced support for the mission of the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee.

According to its website, the Palestine Solidarity Committee calls for Israel to end its "occupation and colonization of all Arab lands" and for the return of Palestinian refugees from Israel's 1948 war of independence.

The anonymous editorial writers defended themselves against accusations of antisemitism, despite endorsing a boycott of the Jewish state, which the Anti-Defamation League calls antisemitic.

The editorial was published on Holocaust Remembrance Day, and it is unclear if the writers were aware of the symbolism to the Jewish community.

The writers of the editorial then go on to say that "Israel remains America’s favorite first amendment blindspot," seemingly indicating some sort of conspiracy to prevent open discussion of the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

The editorial then goes on to discuss a "lethal" power imbalance that mentions Israeli soldiers killing Palestinians with no context as to whether they were suspected terrorists and no mention of the recent terrorist attacks in Israel that have claimed the lives of Israeli civilians.